Brighton boss Huerzeler reluctant to lose Gilmour

Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler has spoken to Billy Gilmour about his future.

The Scottish midfielder did not play in a friendly against Villarreal, which they won 4-0.

His young coach Heurzeler knows there is interest in Gilmour from Napoli, but does not want to sell.

Asked about Gilmour’s state of mind, Huerzeler said: “I had talks with him and I said to him how I see him, how my plans are with him this season.

“The rest, we will see.”

Asked why he was absent from the friendly, the head coach replied: “It is the case that he was back but we have to adapt him to our intensity in training.

“I think last time we started a little bit too early, now we do it with a bit more attention for the player.

“We do some pieces of training and I think on Tuesday he will be back.”