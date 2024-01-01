Tribal Football
Brighton boss Huerzeler happy with victory at QPR: But more to do
Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler was happy with their preseason friendly win at QPR.

A Danny Welbeck penalty saw the Seagulls to a 1-0 victory.

Huerzeler said: “We worked very well against the ball.

“There was not a clear chance for our opponent and that was our goal for this game.

“That we worked together, that we worked out of a compactness, that we have clear press signals.

“That we defend to score.

“I think out of the compactness we had some chances and with the ball there were some good things, bad things.

“Especially in the first half, we had a phase when we were not really clear, we made too easy mistakes.

“But in general I think it was a very good test.

“We are not where we want to be but it was a good step forward and we keep going.” 

