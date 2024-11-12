Tribal Football
Most Read
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Prem duo rival AC Milan for Genoa midfielder Frendrup

Paul Vegas
Prem duo rival AC Milan for Genoa midfielder Frendrup
Prem duo rival AC Milan for Genoa midfielder Frendrup Action Plus
Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is attracting major Premier League interest.

TMW says Brighton and Brentford are showing interest in Frendrup ahead of the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This summer, Genoa wanted between €18-20m for the Denmark midfielder. However, the price tag is expected to rise further before the next transfer window.

Last summer, Napoli also had their eyes on Frendrup and today he is being linked with AC Milan.

Frendrup's contract with Genoa runs until the summer of 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFrendrup MortenGenoaAC MilanBrentfordBrightonNapoliSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
AC Milan encouraged in move for Genoa midfielder Frendrup
Conte: Lukaku rejected Prem offers to join me at Napoli