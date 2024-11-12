Prem duo rival AC Milan for Genoa midfielder Frendrup

Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is attracting major Premier League interest.

TMW says Brighton and Brentford are showing interest in Frendrup ahead of the January market.

This summer, Genoa wanted between €18-20m for the Denmark midfielder. However, the price tag is expected to rise further before the next transfer window.

Last summer, Napoli also had their eyes on Frendrup and today he is being linked with AC Milan.

Frendrup's contract with Genoa runs until the summer of 2028.