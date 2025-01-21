Brighton attacker Mitoma breaks Premier League Japanese record

Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma has become the most successful Japanese player in Premier League history.

With his strike in victory at Manchester United on Sunday, it marked Mitoma's 15th goal in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

As such, Mitoma is now the highest Japanese goalscorer in the English top-flight, surpassing the 14 goals struck by Leicester City's Premier League title winner Shinji Okazaki.

Mitoma has also recorded 12 assists in the EPL, double the number of any Japanese player.

The 27 year-old's current Brighton deal runs to 2027.