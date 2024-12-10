Leicester hoping to sign Buonanotte on a permanent basis from Brighton

Tribal Football
Leicester City are hoping to make Facundo Buonanotte a permanent signing.

However, that is not the plan for Buonanotte at Brighton and Hove Albion, his parent club.

The winger is on loan at Leicester for the rest of the season, but they have no buy option in the deal.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler stated recently to the BBC: “I’m sure he will have a future here. 

“It’s very important for young players to play and to get the game-time they need to develop. That’s why we’re happy he made this decision together with us.

“Leicester are giving him the game-time he needs and that’s exactly the idea from the loan. If he continues his development, he will have a bright future here in Brighton. It’s up to us to also continue this development when he’s back here with the club.”

