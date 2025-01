South Korean youngster Do-young Yun is attracting Premier League interest.

The Mirror says the Daejeon Hana Citizen FC prospect is interesting Aston Villa and Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 18 year-old winger has one goal and three assists in 20 competitive matches this past season.

Yun has also scored two goals in four U20 internationals for South Korea.

Villa met with agents for Yun last week.