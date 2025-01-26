Real Madrid watching Aston Villa striker Duran
Real Madrid are watching Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran's progress this season.
Foot Mercato reports Spanish giants Real Madrid are in the hunt for a striker.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And they're considering firming up their interest in Durán before the transfer window closes.
West Ham are said to have recently offered £57 million for the player in the January window - but Aston Villa are demanding more than that.
Durán's contract with Aston Villa runs until the summer of 2030.