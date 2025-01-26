Tribal Football
Copenhagen make move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Olsen
Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen has rejected a January move to FC Copenhagen.

Sportbladet reports Olsen received an offer from Copenhagen - which he has chosen to refuse.

The Sweden goalkeeper has decided to remain with Aston Villa until the summer.

Olsen's contract with Aston Villa expires this summer - after which he can be signed as a Bosman.

When the contract expires, Malmo are expected to make an attempt to re-sign the goalkeeper.

