Al Nassr to move for Aston Villa striker Duran

Al Nassr are set to make a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this week.

The Telegraph says the Saudi Pro League club are ready to bid for the Colombia international in the coming days.

This month, Villa have already rejected a €70m offer from PSG this month for Duran.

Al Nassr want to team Duran with experienced attacking pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Duran has a deal at Villa to 2030.