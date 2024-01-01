Brighton activate £40M release clause for Leeds forward

Brighton have triggered the release clause for Georginio Rutter as they look to strengthen their midfield as the season begins.

The Seagulls have had a number of bids rejected already but now the clause has been triggered Leeds have no choice but to accept and now it is down to Rutter to decide if he wants to join the club.

Rutter scored 8 goals last season whilst assisting 16 in 51 appearances for the club which has clearly impressed Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler.

United have already sold Archie Gray to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville to West Ham this summer meaning Rutter would be another huge blow to a side looking for promotion.

The 22-year-old will need to decide his future fast as transfer deadline day approaches but Leeds are reportedly trying to persuade the player to stay after he committed to the club only last year.