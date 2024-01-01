Tribal Football
West Ham chief Steidten explains Summerville swoop
West Ham chief Tim Steidten has explained their swoop for Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville completed his transfer to the Irons on Saturday.

“We’re delighted to bring Crysencio to West Ham United,” said Steidten. “We’ve been monitoring his progress for a little while now and we couldn’t be happier to have completed the deal to sign him.

 

“We feel Crysencio will enhance our existing depth in the attacking third. He is an exciting player with blistering pace, agile movement and an abundance of creativity off the wing. He has already proved himself in English football, having been a key player for Leeds United in both the Premier League and Championship over the last few years.

“This signing is another statement of intent from the Club. With the support of the Board, we continue to work efficiently to evolve our squad ahead of the beginning of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Adding young players with the pedigree of Crysencio will help us to reach our potential moving forwards.

“We are all confident that Crysencio has a bright future ahead and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength in Claret and Blue.”

