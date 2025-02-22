Tribal Football
Brentford winger Damsgaard delighted with current form; happy to be close to Salah

Paul Vegas
Brentford winger Damsgaard delighted with current form; happy to be close to Salah
Brentford winger Damsgaard delighted with current form; happy to be close to SalahTribalfootball
Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard was left pleased with his role in victory at Leicester City last night.

Damsgaard shone as the Bees won 4-0 on the night.

Damsgaard has played 26 Premier League matches so far, in which he has two goals and ten assists,

Only Mohamed Salah has surpassed him with 15 assists in the league.

"It's wonderful to be at ten, so I hope I can continue to assist my teammates. It will be fantastic," said Damsgaard to Brentford's website.

"I'm just really happy to play week after week. I don't know how much better I can get, but I will keep doing everything to be the best version of myself."

