Wissa delighted scoring in Brentford win at Leicester: Damsgaard the difference

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa was delighted scoring in Friday night's triumph at Leicester City.

Wissa struck as the Bees won 4-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

The striker said afterwards: "I'm very happy with the win. The first 10 miniutes we could have scored and Mark (Flekken) kept us in the game. But this is a performance to be proud of.

"I know they are not in top shape and we are and as soon as we scored we started to control the game from the first minute to the end. We wanted to control the game, keep a clean sheet and get the three points."

On Mikkel Damsgaard's performance, Wissa continued: "He is the link from the defender to the striker. He is the magician of the team and we are the finishers. We are happy with him and happy with the team. Four goals today and we need to be proud."

On the influence of Bryan Mbeumo, Wissa said: "Friendship, we get on really well on the pitch and off the pitch. You can see that it works well. We manage to always try to look for each other and it worked well.

"I always felt involved and now there are players that developed to this season and we have a really good group."