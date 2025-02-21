Brentford winger Damsgaard: Right attitude saw us to victory at Leicester

Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard was delighted to be involved in their victory at Leicester City.

The Dane impressed as the Bees won 4-0 on Friday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Damsgaard said, "We are in a good spot as a team right now, so it is amazing to finally get the two wins in a row.

"We knew if we played a good match we had a very good chance to win. The most important thing was our attitude.

"It is very nice we can get the away wins, now we just need to get the home wins and add it together.

"We are of course dreaming a little but we know how tough it is to sneak in so we take it one game at a time. We are dreaming of Europe."