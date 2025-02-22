Brentford boss Frank delighted with Damsgaard for victory at Leicester

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was eager to highlight Mikkel Damsgaard's performance for last night's 4-0 win at Leicester City.

The winger didn't get on the scoresheet, but was outstanding on the night.

Frank said afterwards: "I think I would go as far as saying we have a front four and Damsgaard really gets them going. The second goal, a great run from (Yoane) Wissa to open up the space for Bryan and then of course he does the hard work. The way they connect, I think in the front four we have all the abilities you need. It's OK.

"The big thing is he (Damsgaard) is fit. He has had injuries in past seasons and now we have a rhythm and he is clicking with the team and it is just really nice to see."

He also said: "I think we have been fairly consistent with performances. That ability to win - this is the first two in a row we have done this season which is strange. We are on an upward curve so hopefully we can continue that.

"It is special. It is not easy to win in the Premier League and not easy to win away. It is definitely not easy to win 4-0 away. I have good players, good staff and good leadership.

"I think they are brilliant individual players all of them, but what a unit they create by playing together. One plus one plus one, that normally equals 11 for a whole team but it is 14 or 15 for this team. We have now won two in a row but let's see if we can get three in a row."