Brentford winger Damsgaard credits form to Frank

Paul Vegas
Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard credits his current form to manager Thomas Frank.

The Dane is producing the best football of his career this season.

"Many coaches wouldn't give you as much time as Thomas Frank has given me," Damsgaard said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"He has shown me great trust and believed in me. 

"He has given me the chance this season, and I definitely had to work for it and show that I was ready, but he continued to believe in me throughout."

