Arsenal attacker Martinelli blasts Norgaard after clash

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli was left angry after their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Martinelli accused Brentford captain Christian Norgaard of almost "breaking my leg" in a challenge on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I didn't see that again but in the moment, if my foot was on the floor, he could break my leg," the Brazilian said.

"He said he didn't mean it. I believe him but still he could have broke my leg. For me it was red. I need to see it again to be sure. But for me it was nasty."

Norgaard was booked for the challenge, though VAR ruled out upgrading it to a red cards - leaving Arsenal players and manager Mikel Arteta incensed.

Arteta was later asked if he felt the Dane should've seen red: "My reaction says everything..."