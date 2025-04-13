Frank delighted with Wissa after Brentford hold Arsenal

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says they were worthy of their 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Yoane Wissa canceled out Thomas Partey's opener for Arsenal.

"I thought it was a good point against a very strong team," he said.

"We saw how good they were on Tuesday night against Madrid.

"It was a good away performance and exceptional defensive performance. We limited them to very little throughout the game.

"It was a good mentality to come back and score as well, so I'm pleased."

On Yoane Wissa, who scored the equalising goal, Frank added: "15 Premier League goals - wow! That's exceptional and it's down to Wissa but also down to how we play and how we create chances and big moments."

Wissa, himself, also stated: "

It went in and I was really, really, really happy. 15 goals in the Premier League, I’m really happy with that.”

Wissa added: “I came back from a crazy story. I came to Brentford and struggled a bit during the first year. Second year I tried to do my best, and last year I tried to be happy and show that I can play.

“This year, just enjoy. I’m enjoying the performances from the guys and the confidence from the gaffer and the staff. It’s been a long journey, really emotional, and I’m really happy. Now the aim is to go higher.”