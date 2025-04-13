Tribal Football
Arsenal manager Arteta admits Jorginho breathing issues

Paul Vegas
Arsenal manager Arteta admits Jorginho breathing issues
Arsenal manager Arteta admits Jorginho breathing issues
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Jorginho suffered breathing problems during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Arteta believes Jorginho was suffering after a collision during the game left him with hurt ribs.

Arteta said: “He said he could not breathe properly so it might be to do with one of the ribs.

"It is strange because Jorgi normally carries on so that means it is something significant I think."

Goalscorer Thomas Partey was also forced off in the second-half.

Arteta added, “We didn’t expect the issue with Thomas that we had to take him out. He felt something so we didn’t want to take any risks.

“We don’t know, I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet. So they will check him now and see how he is.”

