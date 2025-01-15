Brentford set to release one key goalkeeper this winter as their squad builds up

Premier League side Brentford will let one goalkeeper leave the club in January.

The Bees do not want to hold onto too many shot-stoppers, as they are experiencing a lack of game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mark Flekken will remain their no.1, per The Standard, with one of his understudies leaving.

Hákon Valdimarsson, Matthew Cox and Ellery Balcombe are all on the first team books.

Manager Thomas Frank will field offers to see which of them is the best candidate to move on for six months.

Brentford would prefer to see either Valdimarrson or Cox go out on loan, but Balcombe may also leave.