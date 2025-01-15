Brentford manager Frank on Man City draw: What an advert for the Premier League!

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was delighted with his team’s effort in midweek.

The Bees managed to get a valuable point against last season’s champions Manchester City.

Brentford came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with the Citizens at home, with Christian Norgaard netting the late equalizer.

“What a game! What an advert for the Premier League! Wow - an absolutely crazy game," said Frank post-game.

“Our performance was fantastic. I loved how brave we were in phase one, I loved the way we pressed high and were aggressive, I loved the mentality when we were 2-0 down to stay in the game and still believe we could get something from the game.

“I think it’s the first time in my time in the Premier League that we really went toe to toe against a ‘top three’ team.

“At 2-0, you know it’s difficult but I knew that if we scored, there’s always a chance. We could’ve won it in the end."