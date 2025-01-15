Man City whiz Savinho "quite sad" after Brentford draw

Manchester City winger Savinho has expressed his disappointment after they failed to win at Brentford this week.

The Citizens were 2-1 up in the Premier League contest away from home, but let in a late equalizer.

While two Phil Foden goals seemed to have decided the game, Christian Norgaard had the final say to share the spoils.

“I’m quite sad about this result and how the circumstances meant that we lost two points, and ended up drawing 2-2,” Savinho said when speaking immediately after the game.

“But it’s all about the next game now. We have training tomorrow and focus is now on Ipswich.

“Of course it is a positive (creating chances). Unfortunately we weren’t able to finish all our chances today and you have to give the goalkeeper some merit in that.

“We created a lot of chances and we didn’t score. Again, we have training tomorrow and we have to work on what we can improve, and that includes our finishing.”