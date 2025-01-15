Man City boss Guardiola offers mixed review of Brentford draw

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not unhappy after drawing against Brentford in the Premier League.

While the Citizens dropped two more points in the top four race, Guardiola was pleased in some aspects.

After the 2-2 draw, the Spaniard said there were plenty of positives from the performance.

“Always there are positives and negatives,” he said post-game to club media. 

“We are happy for many things we have done but I would say it has not been enough.

“Up front the people create a lot. Since Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League, always they are really good in set-pieces, long balls and they are so quick.

“In general, the team played good with composure, incredible effort from many players to play in different positions.”

