Brentford receive major boost as Ajer returns to training ahead of Palace clash

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer has returned to full training this week.

Ajer has missed the Bees’ last six games with an ankle injury and is one of many defenders including Ethan Pinnock and Aaron Hickey who have missed out this season with spells on the sidelines. 

Last month manager Thomas Frank revealed that the 26-year-old would be out some weeks, but he has now returned after a month.

"Kristoffer Ajer went off injured and, unfortunately, picked up an ankle injury. It's a similar one to the Yoane Wissa earlier this season and Ethan Pinnock's last season. He will also be out for weeks." 

