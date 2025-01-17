Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal ready to enter bidding war to secure Brentford striker to cure injury crisis
Arsenal are pushing ahead with their plans of signing Brentford striker Yoanne Wissa.

The Telegraph claim they are ready to enter into a bidding war with other teams.

Nottingham Forest are very keen on Wissa, as they seek to freshen up their frontline.

Brentford are not eager to sell Wissa, especially in the middle of the Premier League season.

The Bees are not in relegation danger, but want to finish high up in the top half.

Arsenal have a great need for a forward this winter, given Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka are injured.

The former is out of the season, while the latter may only return in 2-3 months.

