Ben Krauhaus "excited for what the future holds" with Brentford

Ben Krauhaus "excited for what the future holds" with Brentford

After suffering a cruel injury at the end of last season, Krauhaus is speaks about what the next chapter holds

The 19-year-old signed for Brentford from Bromley in January on a three-and-a-half-year contract, with a 12-month club option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bromley welcomed the youngster back on loan until the end of last season where the side were promoted from non-league to the Football League via the play-offs.

Now back at Brentford B the teenager spoke about settling in.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first few days at the club, I had to come in a little earlier than everyone else because of my injury, so it was nice to get used to my surroundings before all the boys came in.”

“The staff, and players when they arrived, made me feel so welcome so I can’t thank everyone enough and I’m just buzzing to be here.”

He also spoke about his time at Bromley and how tough it was for him.

“To go back on loan and help them reach the play-offs was a really proud moment for me, after what was a great season.”

“The National League is tough - I think people overlook just how difficult it is - it’s a professional league now so there are a lot of good players. It was great for me to experience that level of competition.

“Playing against physically strong men week in and week out was massively important for my development.”

Also speaking about the how proud he was to help earn Bromley promotion.

“Not a lot of people get promoted in their careers, so to do it this early in mine is something that will forever stay with me and hopefully help me in the future.

“The trophy parade was amazing, seeing all the Bromley fans out of the streets was a great feeling and really rewarding.”