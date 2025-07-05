Brentford name Arsenal U21 coach Ali as new assistant manager

Brentford have announced the appointment of Mehmet Ali as new assistant manager.

The Bees have prised the highly-rated Ali away from Arsenal, where he has been U21 coach for the past three years.

Ali will now work as new manager Keith Andrews' No2.

Andrews said: “Mehmet came on to our radar a few weeks ago. We went through a process, interviewing several candidates, and he really stood out.

“I could tell from his personality he’s someone I’ll love working with. When he presented to us, and we started discussing football, it was clear that we are very closely aligned on the game.

“Mehmet has a player-development background with Spurs and Reading. He had a hybrid role at Arsenal, predominately working with their U21s but also very closely with Mikel Arteta and the first team."