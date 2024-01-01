Tribal Football
Brentford midfielder Janelt: Spurs took advantage of our errors
Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt felt they paid for their errors in defeat at Tottenham.

Bryan Mbeumo gave the Bees a first minute lead before Spurs stormed back to win 3-1.

“We started well but then conceded two goals from our mistakes,” Janelt said.

“The second half was quite good – we had two or three good chances to score an equaliser – but they scored late from a transition.

“In general, we played a decent away game. Tottenham are a good side, and they took their chances.”

