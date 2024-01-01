Tribal Football
Brentford may be forced to keep Toney after new signing suffers injury
Brentford may have to fight harder to keep hold of Ivan Toney this summer.

The Bees had been hoping to cash in on the England frontman, having secured Igor Thiago.

However, the new signing has suffered a preseason injury, which could thrust Toney back into the spotlight, per The Mail.

Thiago, who joined the Bees from Club Brugge earlier this month, has a meniscus injury.

He sustained the issue in a 5-2 win over Wimbledon in a friendly contest, with the 23-year-old now set for scans.

Having scored twice in that game prior to the knock, fans will be hoping Thiago is back soon.

