Brentford boss Frank not giving up keeping Toney

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists nothing has bene decided over Ivan Toney's future.

The England striker is expected to leave this summer.

But after their preseason friendly win against AFC Wimbledon, Frank told Sky Sports: "You never know, he is a Brentford player. I would love him to stay. They'll give me a very positive challenge.

"But, you know, I haven't met a coach that didn't want as many good players as possible. So right now, Ivan is a Brentford player.

"I know he's enjoying his time off, well deserved time off, after the time with England and I'm happy if he's here with us, I'll be more than happy at training.

"(He's a) goalscorer two things in that, that's very good to have in your team. And if someone wants to buy him it's expensive."