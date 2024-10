IF Elfsborg midfielder Timothy Ouma is attracting Premier League interest.

Arriving at Elfsborg in 2022, Ouma is enjoying career best form in the Allsvenskan this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Kenya international, 20, has scored one goal and two assists in 18 games this term.

And The Sun's Alan Nixon is reporting on Patreon that Brentford and Championship outfit Luton Town are following his progress.

It's suggested Elfsborg will seek £4m to sell. Ouma has a deal to 2026.