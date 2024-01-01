Brentford chief Giles explains Peart-Harris, Onyeka departures

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has spoken about the club’s transfer window.

The Bees were busy, adding new players in Igor Thiago, Fábio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Gustavo Nunes, and Jayden Meghoma.

They also sold several, including star striker Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, several youngsters got loan moves to get them regular game time.

Those players include midfielders Myles Peart-Harris and Frank Onyeka, who Giles spoke about.

“Myles did well at Forest Green and stepped up to Portsmouth. Now he’s stepped up again,” said Giles to club media

“At this stage of his career, being on the bench or the fringes for us is not what he needed. We’ll see how he gets on.

“Frank is a different case. He’s played a lot of minutes for us – he was on the pitch 26 times last season – so letting him go is a little bit of a risk without an obvious replacement.

“But I’m very confident that we have the players to step in and take those minutes and it’s important for them and their development.

“Frank wanted to start more games, so we agreed that it was the right thing to do.”