Spurs set price for Genoa loanee Spence

Tottenham do not have any issues with selling defender Djed Spence this summer.

However, the Premier League giants are not going to let the right-back leave for free.

Per La Repubblicca in Italy, the defender is a target for several clubs after a decent loan spell at Genoa.

With Genoa considering a permanent move and other suitors, Spurs are seeking £8.5 million.

Spence is only 23 and has a contract until 2027, but is not in Spurs’ first team plans.

Manager Ange Postecoglou does not believe the ex-Middlesbrough man is first team material.