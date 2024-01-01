Brentford keeper coach Sotelo: Flekken will go to new level this season

Brentford goalkeeper coach Manu Sotelo expects Mark Flekken to take his game to a new level this season.

Flekken is now in his second season with the Bees after arriving last year to replace David Raya.

Sotelo told the club's website: “We are going to see Mark with one more step this season.

“More claiming of crosses, quick decisions, and that will provide him more chances to create transitions.

“He will become a really good leader in this team.”

He added, “Everyone needs time to learn and adapt: a different league, a different country and different training methodology.

“The quality and skill of the players means there is less time to react and less time to think. There is less time to be set to make a save.

“Quicker shots, quicker runs, quicker and better balls in behind means that the keeper must be more aware of everything.”