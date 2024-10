Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with Christian Norgaard's performance for their 5-3 win against Wolves.

Norgaard was among the goalscorers for the Bees on the day.

Frank said, "Many players performed well, but we are a different team with Christian Nørgaard. He means so much to us.

"He ties it all together and makes everyone else a bit better, and then he delivered a top performance himself and scored.

"What a pivot."