Tribal Football
Most Read
Jesus Navas prepares for final Gran Derbi as Sevilla face Real Betis
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
McClaren: The time I thought it was end of Ten Hag at Man Utd

Lemina: Wolves form not due to Gary

Lemina: Wolves form not due to Gary
Lemina: Wolves form not due to GaryAction Plus
Wolves captain Mario Lemina insists manager Gary O'Neil isn't to blame for their poor season so far.

O'Neil branded defeat at Brentford the worst of his managerial career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lemina said: "The way we are playing, the way we are defending right now is going to get us in relegation and we have to be honest about that right now."

He added on O'Neil: "No, Gary is not the problem. He is doing really well. If you say Gary O'Neil is the problem then you are liars and cheaters, because he has given us a lot. A lot of things we didn't have before.

"He has given a chance to a lot of players and now we have to give it back to him, because at the moment we are not giving it back.

"I think the fans really love him as well. Now it is a point of view because of the results, which is understandable.

"It is not about the coach, it is not about anything but ourselves

"After the international break we need to be honest again with ourselves and try to work things out and be committed to the plan, that's it.

"We have just one point, it is really bad but I am really sure that we are going to come back from this. It is going to be tough after the international break, mentally, but we have to believe in ourselves."

Mentions
Premier LeagueO'Neil GaryLemina MarioWolvesBrentford
Related Articles
Frank: Brentford a different team when Norgaard plays
O'Neil upset with Wolves defending after Brentford defeat: So far away from our plan
Pinnock delighted scoring in Brentford's 8-goal thriller