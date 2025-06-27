Brentford REJECT second Man United bid for Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford have rejected Man United's latest offer for star forward Bryan Mbeumo but talks between the two clubs are ongoing.
According to Sky Sports, United’s bid of £62.5 million was not enough to convince Brentford to sell the 25-year-old.
It’s understood that Mbeumo has already informed the West London club of his intention to move to Old Trafford and has asked them to facilitate a deal.
Tottenham have also held talks with Brentford over a potential move as former manager Thomas Frank pushes for a reunion.
Brentford are understood to be willing to let the Cameroon international who scored 20 Premier League goals in 38 games.