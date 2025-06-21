DONE DEAL: Brentford land Preston whizkid Mawene

Brentford have signed talented Preston North End midfielder Theo Mawene.

The 17 year-old has signed permanently with the Bees, penning a long-term contract.

Mawene made his first team debut for Preston last year as a 16 year-old and will initially be registered with Brentford's B team.

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane said: “We have been tracking Theo for a while and are delighted finally that he will be joining us when we return for pre-season.

“He is a player with a lot of quality and potential at the top end of the pitch. He will add to the creativity already in the squad and with his terrific attitude will complement our culture as we look to keep improving on last season.”