Ferdinand warns that Mbeumo may be weighed down by the badge at Man Utd

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on potential summer signing Bryan Mbeumo.

United’s deal for Mbeumo in a package worth around £65M could be just a matter of days away from being finalised despite interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham who are now managed by former Brentford manager Thomas Frank. The 25-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024/25 with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland finding the back of the net more times.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Cameroon international’s imminent move to Old Trafford has also wowed Rio Ferdinand who revealed that quite often players arrive at United with a lot of talent such as Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, etc, and are held down by the weight of the club.

"Mbeumo wants to come, I know it," he said, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

"His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous. Again, another proven Premier League player.

"This is what I like, (playing) in the Premier League. There isn't no adjustment business. The only thing there will be (is an) adjustment because of the size of the club.

"They don't have to do that when they go to Arsenal. There isn't that pressure, the badge isn't as heavy. It's heavy, but it's not as heavy."

Last season, during their 15th-placed Premier League campaign, the Red Devils scored 44 goals in 38 games. With Mbeumo scoring nearly half as many goals as United last season he seems like the perfect signing alongside Wolves striker Matheus Cunha but like many signings who arrive in Manchester, their form may fall off a cliff due to the constant pressure.