Brentford forward Mbeumo amazed by Player of Year nomination
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is full of pride to be amongst the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year award.
The 25-year-old Cameroon international, in 36 Premier League games, has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists.
He told BBC Sport: "I didn't really expect it.
"I know I have had a good season, but I was surprised when I've seen my name there."
On Brentford, Mbeumo also said: "This club bring me everything.
"They gave me confidence and I feel very happy to achieve this season here. With the group we have, it is just such a good life here.
"Players other than me could have deserved a nomination as well. That shows that the club is improving a lot."