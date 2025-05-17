Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray steal march on rivals in Osimhen battle; Napoli talks at advanced stage
Liverpool join race for wantaway Chelsea forward
Real Madrid eye raid for SECOND Liverpool defender
Real Madrid agree £50 million deal for Dean Huijsen

Brentford forward Mbeumo amazed by Player of Year nomination

Paul Vegas
Brentford forward Mbeumo amazed by Player of Year nomination
Brentford forward Mbeumo amazed by Player of Year nominationAction Plus
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is full of pride to be amongst the nominees for the Premier League Player of the Year award.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international, in 36 Premier League games, has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told BBC Sport: "I didn't really expect it.

"I know I have had a good season, but I was surprised when I've seen my name there."

On Brentford, Mbeumo also said: "This club bring me everything.

"They gave me confidence and I feel very happy to achieve this season here. With the group we have, it is just such a good life here.

"Players other than me could have deserved a nomination as well. That shows that the club is improving a lot."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMbeumo BryanBrentford
Related Articles
Brentford captain Norgaard ponders Mbeumo, Wissa sale chances
Man Utd add Brentford attacker Mbeumo to shopping list
Nottingham Forest readying bid for Brentford attacker Mbeumo