Brentford captain Norgaard ponders Mbeumo, Wissa sale chances

Paul Vegas
Brentford captain Christian Norgaard admits they face losing Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

The free-scoring attacker has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United ahead of the summer market.

And Norgaard concedes the Bees are likely to sell Mbeumo given the growing transfer interest. Though he is more upbeat on fellow goalscorer Yoane Wissa staying.

He told Sky Sports: "I think it is likely that Bryan will leave.

"I don't know yet about Wissa. Everyone hopes that he might stay. Anyway, I'm happy with our season, and I'm happy for them.

"They deserve it so much."

