Man Utd add Brentford attacker Mbeumo to shopping list

Paul Vegas
Manchester United have added Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo to their summer shopping list.

United are in the market for a versatile attacker and Mbeumo is now under serious consideration, says the Telegraph.

The Cameroon international is rated at £60m by the Bees, which are becoming increasingly resigned to losing him this summer.

Mbeumo is also on the radar of Arsenal and Newcastle United.

He has  18 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season.

