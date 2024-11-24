Brentford defender Collins: Everton point was for Norgaard

Brentford defender Nathan Collins admits skipper Christian Norgaard was hit hard by his red card in yesterday's 0-0 draw at Everton.

Norgaard was dismissed on 41 minutes for a lunge at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Collins told the Bees website: "Nørgaard was crushed during the break. We know how much he does for us, so the second half was for him and everything he contributes.

"Getting the first clean sheet is amazing, it has frustrated me!

"In 95 percent of the matches we have defended well, the last five percent we have closed in a little too easy targets. But we deserved it today."

