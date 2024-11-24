Everton boss Dyche frustrated failing to defeat 10-man Brentford

Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Everton failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Brentford captain Christian Norgaard on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dyche later said, "We were better against 11, it was a really strong first-half performance. Second half against 10, it's hard to play against a low block. We huffed and puffed. They blocked well and defended well for their first clean sheet. It's a clean sheet and another point. It's a juggling act.

"This is a long-standing thing at the football club trying to create those chances. They were maybes. it's finding those killer moments. There's no lack of intent or purpose from the players.

"We had to change what was going on at the start of the season because we were conceding far too many goals. Now we have to change it at the other end. It's hard against a low block. Credit to them because it's their first clean sheet.

"There's been frustration at this club for many years. We're trying to stop it going in one end and putting it in the other. The reality at the moment is can you beat 10 men? The main thing is to not lose it."