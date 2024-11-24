Frank pleased as Brentford hold Everton

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy with their 0-0 draw at Everton.

Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken was key for the point on the day, with captain Christian Norgaard sent off in the first-half.

Frank said, "If you take the first half, before the red card, I was happy with a few things, I liked that we were brave and we tried to get out.

"We found some good situations and created a fantastic chance from that, which I was really pleased with.

“Second half, we defended fantastically: the mentality, character, work ethic, the way we defended the box with our bodies on the line and the principles we used, the way we defended low but still tried to go for it.

"I was very pleased with that.”