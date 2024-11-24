Everton goalkeeper Pickford: Norgaard didn't mean it

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played down Brentford captain Christian Norgaard's challenge for his dismissal during their 0-0 draw.

Norgaard was sent off on 41 minutes for his tackle on the goalkeeper.

Pickford later said: "We started well, created chances early and suffocated them. When they went down to 10 men, they dropped into a shape and we wanted that goal. 10 or 11 men, they are a tough team to beat. We wanted three points but we got a clean sheet.

"I don't think he meant it, he spoke to me after the game, and he's been respectful. He's not tried to leave one on me. His foot is high, I'm lucky to not get badly hurt."

"Every game is tough in the Premier League. There are games fans expect you to win. I never look at the schedule, it's about the next game. They're going to get frustrated but we aren't losing the games we were at the start of the season."