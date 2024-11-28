Brentford chiefs Frank and Giles give major updates on injured duo Hickey and Henry

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank and director of football Phil Giles have opened up on Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry who have been out injured for some time.

At Monday night’s fans’ forum at Gtech Community Stadium both Frank and Giles were honest about the full-backs who have both been out for over a year with hamstring and knee injuries respectively. Frank revealed that they are back in the squad and could return to action very soon.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Soon, hopefully. I think Rico will be back sooner than Hickey.

“I’ve said in a press conference recently, instead of getting your hopes up too high I will just say, ‘This week, they are involved in the squad'.

“Of course, we will say when they play a friendly or a B team game, but I think it’s better to do it like that than saying, ‘They’ll be back in 10 days or two weeks’.”

Despite being out of action for some time now, Giles saw many positives about the pair including the opportunity for other members of the squad to fill in the gaps.

“There are positives, I see two positives - I know you probably see zero!

“Number one, it gives you the opportunity to play other players - I love that. Keane Lewis-Potter might turn out to be the best left-back in England, but we would have never found that out in other circumstances.

“The second positive is that it forces you to go back and look at how we do things and how we can do things better.

“I don’t think we’ve had any major problems, but what we saw was one or two details that we could put in place just to elevate the level again.

“But that’s normal, we’re always doing that across every area.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play