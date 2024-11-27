Norgaard avoids ban as Brentford win red card appeal

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has avoided a three-match ban after the club won their appeal against his red card in the 0-0 draw with Everton last week.

Following a challenge on Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, the midfielder received a red card, which Brentford immediately appealed.

On-field referee Chris Kavanagh reviewed the challenge on the monitor after VAR recommended him to inspect the suspected foul and agreed that it deserved a red card.

Norgaard would have faced a three-match ban but the Bees' appeal was accepted meaning the 30-year-old will be available for their clash against Leicester City this weekend.

The tie at Goodison secured Brentford’s first league clean sheet of the season.

