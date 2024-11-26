Al Ahli coach Jaissle full of pride after setting Champions League record

Al Ahli, led by German coach Matthias Jaissle, won their fifth straight game in the AFC Champions League, setting a new club record for consecutive victories in the group stage.

Their 2-1 win over Al Ain with former Brentford striker Ivan Toney's brace also enabled the Saudi club to qualify for the last 16 of the competition.

Al Ahli surpassed their previous best sequence of victories in the group stages, set in the 2013/14 season, when they won their first four games but drew the fifth.

"I'm very proud to be part of Al-Ahli's record, which is the result of the hard work we have been doing this season in this competition. Our focus is on maintaining our high level of performance in order to extend this positive run and go as far as possible in the Champions League," Matthias Jaissle said.

In addition to their record-breaking start, Jaissle's team has equaled Al Ahli’s all-time best group-stage points tally of 15, set in 2005, when the group stage consisted of only six matches.

