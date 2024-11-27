Father urges Carvalho "to leave" Brentford

Former Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho is in hot water due to his father’s actions on social media.

The Portuguese winger is currently at Brentford, where he has not been playing regularly.

After the Bees’ 0-0 draw with Everton, his father posted on social media that his son needed to leave the club.

Victor Carvalho wrote “Son, you have to leave this club” in a post that has since been deleted.

“I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that's exactly what you want to see,” the younger Carvalho said back in August.

“When I was on the bench for Liverpool for the away game two seasons ago (the 3-1 win), Brentford were all over us!

“But I've been keeping an eye out for Brentford; my dad watched the Benfica (pre-season) game because he's a massive Benfica supporter and said, 'Look, Brentford have got a good team.’”

