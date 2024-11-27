Father urges Carvalho "to leave" Brentford
The Portuguese winger is currently at Brentford, where he has not been playing regularly.
After the Bees’ 0-0 draw with Everton, his father posted on social media that his son needed to leave the club.
Victor Carvalho wrote “Son, you have to leave this club” in a post that has since been deleted.
“I’ve watched a lot of Brentford, especially when they played against teams in the top six: they always put in a fight and that's exactly what you want to see,” the younger Carvalho said back in August.
“When I was on the bench for Liverpool for the away game two seasons ago (the 3-1 win), Brentford were all over us!
“But I've been keeping an eye out for Brentford; my dad watched the Benfica (pre-season) game because he's a massive Benfica supporter and said, 'Look, Brentford have got a good team.’”
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play